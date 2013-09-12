Canadian woman and two guards
Canadian arrested in Colombia for 'drugs belly'

A Canadian woman has been arrested in Colombia after trying to board a flight from Bogota's international airport with a fake pregnant belly stuffed with cocaine.

Police say the tourist caught the attention of an anti-narcotics officer during a routine pat down.

Catharina Moh reports

