Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Canadian arrested in Colombia for 'drugs belly'
A Canadian woman has been arrested in Colombia after trying to board a flight from Bogota's international airport with a fake pregnant belly stuffed with cocaine.
Police say the tourist caught the attention of an anti-narcotics officer during a routine pat down.
Catharina Moh reports
-
12 Sep 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-24058489/canadian-arrested-in-colombia-for-drugs-bellyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window