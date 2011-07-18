Video
Residents shocked after two killed in Chile train shooting
At least two people died and six were wounded after a man pulled out a gun and started shooting on the last carriage of an underground train at Plaza Maipu station, in the south-west of Chile's capital, Santiago.
The incident, which shocked Chile on Sunday, is being investigated by the authorities.
Police said that after the shooting the man quietly left the station and walked to a nearby square, where he committed suicide.
