Drugs war deaths strain Mexican forensics investigators

Video

The scale of drug-related deaths in Mexico, and above all the discovery of mass graves, is straining the country's forensic services.

Some mortuaries in the violence hot spots - mostly in the north near the US border - have been overwhelmed by the discovery of hundreds of corpses.

Mexican officials say the number of forensic staff employed at a national level is now 1,500 - up from 454 a decade ago.

Julian Miglierini visited Mexico City's Forensic Medical Service to see their work.