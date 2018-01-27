Bobsledding in a Nazi war bunker
A bobsleigh team say they find a Nazi bunker "good" for training.

The Jersey War Tunnels were built during the occupation of the Channel Islands by German forces during World War Two.

Bobsledder Kevan Nelson said the concrete bunker was "more than adequate" for the team's training.

