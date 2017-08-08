Man lived among rubbish in Jersey for 40 years

Video

A man lived among broken down cars, rusty boats and old microwaves for more than 40 years.

John Ainsworth had lived on the site in St John, Jersey, before he died recently aged 89.

Jersey's Environmental Health issued a notice on the home as soon as it found out about the conditions.

Parish officials knew about his circumstances and said they "kept an eye" on Mr Ainsworth - but said they weren't fully aware of the condition his home had fallen into.