Dolphin acrobatics off the Isle of Man
More than 150 bottlenose dolphins have been spotted off Douglas Head in the Isle of Man.
The juveniles seemed to be enjoying playing around and performing acrobatics as they swam alongside Craig Whalley's boat.
29 Jan 2018
