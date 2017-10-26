Video

An ancient language's revival is being given boost with a favourite talking point - the weather.

A series of animations are encouraging people to swap English words like sunny or flood for grianagh or thooilley as part of a renaissance of Manx Gaelic.

Unesco declared the Isle of Man's native language "officially extinct" in 2009 but now more people are using it.

Manx speaking artist Gráinne Sheard has developed the pieces alongside Culture Vannin which works to promote the language.