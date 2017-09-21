Video

A diving group from Northern Ireland has had a close encounter with a bob of seals just off the Manx coast.

Members of the Lisburn Sub Aqua Club described it as an "incredible experience".

Tony Finlay said his group was diving in two locations - known as the Burroo and The Puddle - when they came across more than 20 seals.

He said: "They rolled and played, nipping divers' fins, blowing bubbles and investigating our bubbles with their whiskers."