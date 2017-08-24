Dunkirk: Isle of Man ships rescued 25,000 men

Video

The families of Manx sailors - who were sent to rescue soldiers from Dunkirk - have said the Isle of Man's efforts have "never been properly recognised".

The operation commenced after large numbers of British, French, and Belgian soldiers were cut off and surrounded by German troops during the Battle of France.

This summer's blockbuster film, Dunkirk, focuses on the rescue efforts of the small boats.

But Isle of Man Steam Packet Company ships played a huge role, rescuing nearly 25,000 Allied soldiers from the beaches.