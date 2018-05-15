Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Performer falls from Giant Space Wheel
A circus artist escaped serious injury after a fall from the Double Giant Space Wheel during the opening night of Gandeys Circus in Guernsey.
Howie, 23, from Colombia, is part of The Gerlings performance group.
While the fall looked dramatic he only suffered bruising and vowed to be back performing within 48 hours.
