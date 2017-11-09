'Best in the world' butter 'the cheapest'

Video

Guernsey's butter may be the "best in the world" but it has been the cheapest on supermarket shelves for some time, according to an island dairy farmer.

It's led to shortages of the golden stuff, with the government-owned dairy now raising its wholesale price by 12%.

The global value of butter has risen significantly for more than a year, linked to a shortage of milk and cream.

But with UK and global butter prices now falling, Guernsey dairy farmer James Watts says the industry has missed an opportunity.