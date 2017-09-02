Comic superhero fights 'little crime' in Alderney

Video

Script writer Peter Kissick created Alderney-Man, a superhero often left twiddling his thumbs, in 2016 with co-author John Power.

Mr Kissick, 28, lives in the UK but after his family moved to the Channel Island he was inspired to create the publication.

In the third addition the island superhero takes on "capitalist forces" threatening the island's existence, drawing parallels to a current island dispute, according to the author.