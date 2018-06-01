Media player
Mariano Rajoy: Why it could soon be over for Spain's PM
Spain's MPs are due to vote on a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, following a huge corruption scandal involving the governing party.
The BBC's Gavin Lee explains how things got to this point.
01 Jun 2018
