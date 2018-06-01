Why it could soon be over for Spain's PM
Video

Spain's MPs are due to vote on a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, following a huge corruption scandal involving the governing party.

The BBC's Gavin Lee explains how things got to this point.

