Russia's little-known music scene
Video

Meet the Russians turning the turntables on male DJs

St Petersburg, one of the 2018 World Cup host cities, has long been a hub of underground art and music in Russia.

The BBC meets two young DJs, Yulia and Ira, who are trying to bring more visibility to women behind the decks in male-dominated Russian electronic music scene.

Produced by Camelia Sadeghzadeh, Vladimir Hernandez and Olga Pirosvirova.

  • 30 May 2018
