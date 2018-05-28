Moment Malian man rescues child
Video

A Malian migrant has been hailed a hero after he scaled the front of a building in Paris to save a child hanging from a fourth-floor balcony.

Video of Mamoudou Gassama's spectacular rescue went viral on social media and he is to be made a French citizen.

  • 28 May 2018