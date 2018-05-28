Moment Malian man rescues child

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Spiderman' rescue: Moment Malian man saves Paris child
A Malian migrant has been hailed a hero after he scaled the front of a building in Paris to save a child hanging from a fourth-floor balcony.
Video of Mamoudou Gassama's spectacular rescue went viral on social media and he is to be made a French citizen.
-
28 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-44278368/spiderman-rescue-moment-malian-man-saves-paris-childRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window