Fighting the far-right with techno music

German counter-protesters fight far-right with techno music
Thousands of supporters of Germany's far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) marched on the streets of Berlin on Sunday.
However, they were out-numbered, by five to one, with counter-protesters playing techno music to drown out the AfD supporters.
28 May 2018
