Fighting the far-right with techno music
Thousands of supporters of Germany's far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) marched on the streets of Berlin on Sunday.

However, they were out-numbered, by five to one, with counter-protesters playing techno music to drown out the AfD supporters.

  • 28 May 2018
