Irish abortion vote: 'We made history'

Irish abortion referendum: 'We made history'
The Republic of Ireland has voted overwhelmingly to overturn the abortion ban by 66.4% to 33.6%.
Currently, abortion is only allowed when a woman's life is at risk, but not in cases of rape, incest or fatal foetal abnormality.
Here's how people on the streets of Ireland reacted to the vote.
26 May 2018
Share
