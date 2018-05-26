Varadkar: 'Today we say no more'
Irish abortion referendum: 'Today we say no more'

The Republic of Ireland has voted overwhelmingly to overturn the abortion ban.

Irish Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar praised the "historic" vote, which saw the campaign to repeal the law win by 66.4% to 33.6%.

  • 26 May 2018
