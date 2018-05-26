Video

The taoiseach (Irish prime minister) has hailed his country's "quiet revolution" as early results point to a "resounding" vote for overturning the abortion ban.

Leo Varadkar was speaking after exit polls suggested a landslide vote in favour of reforming the law.

"The people have spoken. They have said we need a modern constitution for a modern country," he said.

Exit polls suggest about 69% voted to repeal a part of the constitution that effectively bans terminations.