Irish abortion referendum: 'People are deeply-broken hearted'

Spokesman for Ireland's anti-abortion 'Save The 8th' campaign John McGuirk has conceded that his campaign has lost the referendum, as votes are still being counted.

He said those who find themselves in the majority should "accord respect and kindness to a lot of people who are very upset".

"There are people who are deeply broken-hearted at this outcome," he added.

  • 26 May 2018