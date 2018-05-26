Welcoming people #HomeToVote in Dublin

Media player
Irish abortion referendum: A warm welcome #HomeToVote in Dublin
Well-wishers greeted people returning home with a warm welcome at Dublin airport.
It is thought that thousands travelled back to Ireland to vote in Friday’s referendum on abortion.
26 May 2018
