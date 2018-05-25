France #MeToo: Standing up to street harassment

Video

Many women and teenage girls in France think twice about putting on a skirt, dress or shorts before taking public transport, such is the level of sexual harassment on the street.

A law to sanction "sexist outrage" with fines is progressing through the French parliament while initiatives to raise awareness include Friday's "Skirt Day", when boys in some secondary schools come in wearing skirts as a gesture of solidarity.

Here some women in the southern city of Marseille share their experiences, including Anaïs Bourdin, who collects and publishes anonymous, graphic testimonies about street harassment on her blog (in French).

Video shot and produced by Patrick Jackson, BBC News

For more on how French women deal with sexual harassment listen to BBC Radio 4's Analysis programme at 20:30 BST Monday 28 May