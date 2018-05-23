Media player
Ireland abortion referendum: 'Why I'm travelling home to vote'
The #HomeToVote movement has taken off among Irish emigrants again, following its success in the 2015 referendum legalising same-sex marriage.
The hashtag has been pioneered by pro-choice groups online - but men and women on both sides say they are making the journey back home to take part.
23 May 2018
