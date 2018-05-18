Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Songbirds 'disappearing' from France
A study has found that France has lost a third of its songbirds over the past 15 years.
Naturalists and farmers are locked in an argument about what's to blame.
Producer/camera: John Laurenson
-
18 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window