Clashes as French police move to clear eco camp

Video

Police have started another operation to clear environmental activists from a wooded site in western France where a new airport was to have been built.

Police used tear gas at the Notre-Dames-des-Landes site against the activists, who built makeshift barricades.

Some responded by throwing petrol bombs.

More than 1,500 riot police were deployed for the eviction, which began at 06:00 (04:00 GMT).

In January the government scrapped the controversial project to build a new airport near the city of Nantes. An operation to remove the protesters last month resulted in violent clashes.