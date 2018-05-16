Why are 'acorn pigs' so expensive?
Why is Spanish Iberico cured ham so expensive?

A single leg of Iberico ham costs hundreds of pounds and increasing demand from China is pushing prices up.

BBC News visited a farm in western Spain to find out why the meat is so popular.

  • 16 May 2018
