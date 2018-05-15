Controversial Russia-Crimea bridge opens
Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has inaugurated a highly controversial bridge linking southern Russia to Crimea.

The $3.7bn (£2.7bn) bridge has been a flagship political project for Russia as it seeks to cement its hold on to the territory it annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

