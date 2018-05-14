Irish company installs World Cup pitches
Six World Cup pitches installed by Irish company

The winning goal in this year's World Cup final in Moscow will be scored on a pitch designed and made by an Irish company.

SIS Pitches netted a contract to install six of the 12 pitches for the World Cup finals in Russia, which get under way in June.

