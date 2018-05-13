Aftermath of Paris 'terror' attack

Media player
Aftermath of Paris 'Islamic State' attack
Police rushed to the Opéra area of central Paris where a man killed a passer-by on Saturday night.
The attacker - who so-called Islamic State claimed as one of its "soldiers" - was shot dead by officers.
13 May 2018
