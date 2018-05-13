Media player
Would you give your kids total freedom?
Juha Jarvinen is a father of six living in a rural area in western Finland. He has an unusual parenting style: put simply, his children enjoy total freedom in the house.
The idea is to teach children to only take risks that they can handle. Does his approach work?
13 May 2018
