Cars swept away in Turkey floods

Turkey floods: Cars swept away in Ankara streets
Flash floods in the Turkish capital, Ankara, have caused havoc.
Cars were swept away and businesses hit, in the Mamak district of the city.
So far injuries to six people have been reported.
06 May 2018
