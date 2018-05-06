Cars swept away in Turkey floods
Turkey floods: Cars swept away in Ankara streets

Flash floods in the Turkish capital, Ankara, have caused havoc.

Cars were swept away and businesses hit, in the Mamak district of the city.

So far injuries to six people have been reported.

