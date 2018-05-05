Domestic violence: 'My dog defends me from my abuser'
Domestic violence is a big problem in Spain with almost four women killed by their partners every month, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE).
In spite of numerous campaigns and government measures aimed at tackling the issue, the problem remains and many women live in constant fear of their ex partners.
Now a new foundation is providing women with specially-trained guard dogs to protect them from abusive partners.
