'I needed police protection for 15 years'
Ruben Mugica's father Fernando was killed by Basque separatist group Eta in 1996.

Eta killed more than 800 people during its decades-long campaign of violence. It declared a ceasefire in 2011 and now has announced it is disbanding.

  • 04 May 2018
