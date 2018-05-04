Media player
'I needed police protection for 15 years'
Ruben Mugica's father Fernando was killed by Basque separatist group Eta in 1996.
Eta killed more than 800 people during its decades-long campaign of violence. It declared a ceasefire in 2011 and now has announced it is disbanding.
04 May 2018
