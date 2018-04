Video

Surf officials have confirmed that a Brazilian surfer broke the world record for the world's biggest wave last year.

Rodrigo Koxa surfed an 80ft (24.4-metre) wave at Nazaré in Portugal on 8 November 2017.

Koxa was awarded the Guinness World Record for the biggest wave ever surfed at the World Surf League's Big Wave Awards on Saturday night.

Winning the award for breaking the record was "the best day of my life," he said.