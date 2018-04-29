Chernobyl's new generation
Ukraine marks another anniversary of the world's worst nuclear accident this week.

A new solar plant has been built there, in the shadow of the reactor which exploded in 1986.

BBC Ukraine correspondent Jonah Fisher reports.

