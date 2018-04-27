No borders - where Turks and Syrians mix

Media player
Crossing Divides: Turkish schools help Syrians integrate
A scheme funded by the EU is helping Syrian children join Turkish schools and be educated alongside local schoolchildren.
Since the project started in November 2016, the number of Syrian children enrolled in Turkish schools has doubled to nearly 350,000.
Video by Mark Lowen, Goktay Koraltan and Pinar Ersoy
27 Apr 2018
