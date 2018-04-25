Record number of female candidates in Texas
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Texas mid-terms: Record number of women standing

A record number of women are standing for the 2018 US mid-term elections.

Texas has seen one of the biggest jumps in the country.

Newsnight's Emily Maitlis travelled to the state to find out why.

  • 25 Apr 2018
Go to next video: This is why US gun laws probably won't change