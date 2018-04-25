Kim Wall death - what we know so far

Video

Kim Wall was a 30-year-old Swedish journalist at the start of a promising career when she was invited to interview inventor Peter Madsen aboard his homemade submarine.

Her dismembered remains were found at sea 11 days later, on 21 August last year.

Prosecutors accuse him of having planned the crime, either suffocating her or cutting her throat.

He admits dismembering her body but denies intentionally killing her.

Maddy Savage reports on what we know about the case so far, ahead of the verdict due on Wednesday.

Video journalist: Mohamed Madi.