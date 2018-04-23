Why a BBC reporter was kicked in the groin
BBC reporter Andy Verity was kicked in the groin in Ukraine

A BBC investigation has revealed how an organised crime gang secretly invested millions of pounds in the UK.

Panorama discovered that the Ukrainian gangsters bought luxury properties in central London.

This is what happened when reporter Andy Verity tried to question the Mayor of Odessa, suspected of involvement.

