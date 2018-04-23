Integrating the Swedish way
Sweden took in record numbers of asylum seekers at the height of the refugee crisis in 2015. It has since tightened its immigration rules, but how best to integrate those given the right to stay is a major debate.

The Hej Framling! (Hey Stranger!) group puts migrants and locals in touch so they can go running together. The BBC's Maddy Savage went along.

