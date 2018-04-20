WW2 bomb forces Berlin evacuation

Media player
Video
Berlin mass evacuation prompted by WW2 bomb
A Word War Two bomb found on a construction site in central Berlin has prompted a large-scale evacuation.
Some 10,000 people were affected by an operation that caused severe transport disruption, with trains unable to stop at the city's main railway station.
20 Apr 2018
