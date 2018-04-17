Polish ancient forest logging broke EU law
Bialowieza forest: Poland broke EU law by logging

Poland violated EU law by ordering large-scale logging in one of Europe's oldest woodlands, the European Court of Justice has ruled.

Bialowieza forest has been designated a Unesco World Heritage site and is home to Europe's largest herd of nearly extinct bison.

Poland says it will respect the ruling.

  • 17 Apr 2018
