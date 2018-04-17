Macron calls on EU to defend liberal values
France's Macron calls on EU to defend liberal values

The French president urges Europeans to resist rising authoritarianism and renew their commitment to democracy. He warns against a "European civil war, where nationalism and egotism take precedence over what brings us together".

  • 17 Apr 2018
