Catalans protest en masse in Barcelona

Video

Hundreds of thousands of Catalans have held a demonstration in Barcelona calling for the release from detention of separatist leaders.

Police said more than 300,000 people attended, although organisers put the figure at about 750,000.

Nine separatist politicians and activists have been detained for their role in October's referendum on independence from Spain - a vote ruled illegal by the courts.

The protesters also want an end to what they see as the judicial persecution of others who fled abroad and are sought on extradition warrants.