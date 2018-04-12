Putin confidant: 'World on border of real hot war'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Vladimir Yakunin says world is on the border 'of real hot war'

Putin confidant and former president of Russian Railways Vladimir Yakunin said the world may be standing "on the border of real hot war".

Questioned on Syria, by BBC Newsnight's Evan Davis, Mr Yakunin said "we are living in a world of information fakes".

  • 12 Apr 2018
Go to next video: 'Significant milestone' for Yulia Skripal