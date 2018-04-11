When you're too close to an avalanche

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A big avalanche has hit a road in the French resort Tignes
Passersbys filmed as tons of snow covered the road they were travelling on and continued down the valley.
No casualties were reported.
-
11 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-43732575/a-big-avalanche-has-hit-a-road-in-the-french-resort-tignesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window