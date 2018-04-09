French police evict eco-activists
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

French police evict eco-activists from Nantes site

French police have been using tear gas and heavy machinery to evict environmental activists from a site they were illegally occupying near the western city of Nantes.

The activists were protesting against a controversial airport project, which has now been scrapped.

They set fire to barricades in an attempt to stop the eviction.

  • 09 Apr 2018