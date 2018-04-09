Hungary PM: Win is chance to defend country
Prime Minister Viktor Orban has won a landslide victory in Hungary's general election, meaning he will serve for a third consecutive term in office.

The strong Eurosceptic campaigned on an anti-immigration platform.

BBC News spoke to people in the country's capital, Budapest, to see what they made of the Hungarian leader's continued success.

