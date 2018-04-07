Deaths as van drives into Muenster crowd

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Muenster: Several dead in Germany as van drives into crowd
Several people have been been killed, and about 30 reported injured, in the city of Muenster, western Germany, after a van drove into pedestrians.
The driver of the vehicle has killed himself, police said.
-
07 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-43681545/muenster-several-dead-in-germany-as-van-drives-into-crowdRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window