Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont calls for dialogue
Ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has emerged from 12 days in prison in Germany to call on Madrid to start talks about Catalan demands for independence.
Following his release on bail, he said Madrid should seek political solutions rather than criminalise its opponents.
06 Apr 2018
